Aperio Group LLC Has $29.29 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Xilinx worth $29,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,333 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 830 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx stock opened at $142.58 on Wednesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $154.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

