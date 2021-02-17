Aperio Group LLC Has $30.30 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,675 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $30,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $76.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

