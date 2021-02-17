Aperio Group LLC Has $34.61 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $34,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 6,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,088,811.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,704,587 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $174.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $181.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

