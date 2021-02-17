Aperio Group LLC Has $37.77 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,604 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Crown Castle International worth $37,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,370,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,066,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 662,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,446,000 after purchasing an additional 82,167 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $161.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

