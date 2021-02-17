Aperio Group LLC Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $33,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,000. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 260,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock opened at $78.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average is $84.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.