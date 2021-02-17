Aperio Group LLC Increases Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,832 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 135,484 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $35,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Rea LTD. raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 47,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.65.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

