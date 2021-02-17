Aperio Group LLC Increases Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Ferrari worth $34,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

RACE opened at $201.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

