Aperio Group LLC Purchases 17,665 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $28,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 48.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Baidu by 1.0% in the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 5.3% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Baidu by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

BIDU opened at $326.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.83. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $326.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Baidu from $190.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.37.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

