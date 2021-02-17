Aperio Group LLC Purchases 47,406 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,406 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $38,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

USB stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

