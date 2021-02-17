Aperio Group LLC Purchases 67,637 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,637 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Logitech International worth $28,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 52,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 22,187 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $274,597.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,683 shares of company stock worth $13,548,020. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $118.31 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $120.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.83. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOGI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

