Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $39,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $499,416.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $160.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $163.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

