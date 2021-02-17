Aperio Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.10% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $36,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 210,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 35,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

Shares of BK opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $46.84.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

