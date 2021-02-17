Aperio Group LLC Sells 12,042 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,705 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 12,042 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of STMicroelectronics worth $28,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STM. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

