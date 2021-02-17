Aperio Group LLC Sells 47,734 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,734 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Biogen worth $35,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Biogen to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.80.

Shares of BIIB opened at $279.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.89. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

