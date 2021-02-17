Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Trading Down 5.2%

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) shares dropped 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $20.61. Approximately 38,433,109 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 31,960,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

APHA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Aphria from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Aphria in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.09.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Aphria’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aphria by 650.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

