API3 (API3) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $22.12 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last week, API3 has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $81.43 million and $22.12 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can now be bought for $5.88 or 0.00011241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00060990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.00312811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00081479 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00069175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00082435 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.09 or 0.00460855 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,891.10 or 0.83900755 BTC.

About API3

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

API3 Token Trading

API3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

