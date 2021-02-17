APIX Price Hits $0.0797 on Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. In the last seven days, APIX has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $9.42 million and approximately $794,874.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0797 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

APIX Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

APIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

