apM Coin Reaches Market Cap of $7.94 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, apM Coin has traded up 47.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00062000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $449.38 or 0.00858356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00027409 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00046456 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.59 or 0.04976858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00045180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00015990 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

APM is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.