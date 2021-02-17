Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 382,300 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the January 14th total of 309,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,055.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth $199,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

