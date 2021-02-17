Apollon Limassol (APL) Market Cap Tops $1.33 Million

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $225,611.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded up 34.8% against the dollar. One Apollon Limassol token can currently be bought for approximately $5.32 or 0.00010335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.03 or 0.00266348 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008047 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009238 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,603.78 or 0.03117249 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00052549 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,010 tokens. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

Apollon Limassol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.