Appleton Group LLC Has $15.17 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Appleton Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1,499.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,882 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 14.8% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Appleton Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $15,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.62. 1,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,396. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $62.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

