Appleton Group LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Appleton Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1,378.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,667 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Appleton Group LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $11,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.63. 519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,511. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $102.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.44.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

