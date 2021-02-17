Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) (LON:AGM) Shares Gap Down to $45.00

Shares of Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) (LON:AGM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.59), but opened at GBX 43 ($0.56). Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 42.05 ($0.55), with a volume of 346,479 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £22.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 38.46.

Applied Graphene Materials plc (AGM.L) Company Profile (LON:AGM)

Applied Graphene Materials plc produces and sells graphene products primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers graphene nanoplatelets; and graphene powder in a range of polymer matrices, including thermoset and thermoplastic, as well as adhesives, elastomers, oils, and aqueous and non-aqueous solutions.

