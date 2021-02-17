Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,080,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the January 14th total of 12,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,822 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.61. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

