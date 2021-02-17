APQ Global (LON:APQ) Shares Gap Down to $30.00

APQ Global Limited (LON:APQ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.39), but opened at GBX 25 ($0.33). APQ Global shares last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 1,368 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.86. The stock has a market cap of £19.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54.

APQ Global Company Profile (LON:APQ)

APQ Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the investment activities in Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It invests in equities and credit, and government and local currency bonds. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

