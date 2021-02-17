Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to announce sales of $3.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.94 billion and the lowest is $3.59 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $15.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.20 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $17.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $155.09 on Wednesday. Aptiv has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $159.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.69 and a 200-day moving average of $110.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Aptiv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

