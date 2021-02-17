Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Price Up 13.7%

Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) rose 13.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 20,289,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average daily volume of 5,680,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.50 million, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

