Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX.L) (LON:AQX) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX.L) (LON:AQX) dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 500 ($6.53) and last traded at GBX 500 ($6.53). Approximately 11,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 25,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512.50 ($6.70).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 502.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 426.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25. The company has a market cap of £135.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan Charles Clelland purchased 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000.15 ($11,758.75).

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. It also develops and provides exchange and regulatory technology. The company offers a trading platform, a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; and access for clients to trade in approximately 1,500 stocks and ETFs across 14 European markets, as well as licences its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

