ARB Co. Limited (ARB.AX) (ASX:ARB) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

ARB Co. Limited (ARB.AX) (ASX:ARB) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from ARB Co. Limited (ARB.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.19.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$15.49.
ARB Co. Limited (ARB.AX) Company Profile
