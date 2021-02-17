Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Short Interest Update

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the January 14th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,537,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $766,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 387.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 831,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $381.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABUS. HC Wainwright began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

