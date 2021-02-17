ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the business services provider on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of ARC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 347,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,645. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $109.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 182,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $237,199.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,503.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 43,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $55,801.53. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 361,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,667.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,374 shares of company stock worth $473,657. 18.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

