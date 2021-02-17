Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Trading Up 6.1%

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. 1,410,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 399,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARTH)

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.