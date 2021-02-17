Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Holdings Increased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

