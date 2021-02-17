Archer DAO Governance Token Market Cap Tops $13.79 Million (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market capitalization of $13.79 million and $1.63 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00004095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00042265 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000262 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000089 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 82.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Profile

ARCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,454,891 tokens. The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao . The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

