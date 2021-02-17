Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.93 Million

Analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) will report $197.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Archrock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.70 million and the highest is $199.16 million. Archrock posted sales of $245.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year sales of $872.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $869.90 million to $874.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $805.16 million, with estimates ranging from $801.62 million to $808.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Archrock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial lowered Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

NYSE AROC opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.42 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. Archrock has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $10.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 84.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

