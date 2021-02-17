Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65.
In related news, CFO John W. Smither sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $26,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $330,804.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 901,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,969,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $474,843.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
