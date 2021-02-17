Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%.

Shares of NYSE:ARD opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. Ardagh Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $21.54.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

