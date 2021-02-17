Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%.

Shares of NYSE:ARD opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. Ardagh Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $21.54.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Earnings History for Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD)

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.