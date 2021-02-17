Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th.

Ardagh Group has raised its dividend by 40.5% over the last three years.

Shares of ARD stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $19.81. 119,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,750. The company has a market capitalization of $369.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. Ardagh Group has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, analysts predict that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

