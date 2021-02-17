Ardor (ARDR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.45 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 60% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $168.29 million and $23.45 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00264236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,538.08 or 0.03001922 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00051524 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

