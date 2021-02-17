Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,286,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 215.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 364,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,996,000 after acquiring an additional 248,747 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 58,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $106,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at $427,294. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,836.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,221 shares of company stock valued at $11,079,799. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ARNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.95 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day moving average of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.83.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

