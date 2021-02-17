Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.29

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.29 and last traded at $53.28, with a volume of 13576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 87,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $4,219,918.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,847,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 994,654 shares of company stock valued at $47,603,006. 59.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

