Argus Raises The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $225.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Argus from $200.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Argus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.26.

NYSE DIS opened at $186.35 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.09 billion, a PE ratio of -117.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.15.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

