Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.40 ($0.06), but opened at GBX 4.65 ($0.06). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.54 ($0.06), with a volume of 4,732,141 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £49.85 million and a PE ratio of 7.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.37.

Get Ariana Resources alerts:

In related news, insider Kerim Sener bought 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £5,400 ($7,055.13). Also, insider Michael de Villiers sold 1,000,000 shares of Ariana Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07), for a total value of £50,000 ($65,325.32).

Ariana Resources plc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship assets are the Kiziltepe and Tavsan gold projects located in western Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.