Arion Achieves Market Cap of $98,925.04 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Arion has a market cap of $98,925.04 and $6.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. One Arion token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00061327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.11 or 0.00321134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00082922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00074058 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00084356 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.30 or 0.00450257 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,402.10 or 0.87249517 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,578,052 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

