Arionum Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Arionum has a total market cap of $81,778.46 and $92.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Arionum has traded 42.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,282.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.75 or 0.03542599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.65 or 0.00440003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $714.52 or 0.01393285 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $245.04 or 0.00477817 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.66 or 0.00484884 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.00 or 0.00321749 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00029689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002696 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.