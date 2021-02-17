Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Shares Gap Down to $4.76

Shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $3.70. Armstrong Flooring shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 6,120 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.86.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 332.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. It sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.