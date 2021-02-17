Arno Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARNI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Arno Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Arno Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 9,732 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

Arno Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARNI)

Arno Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer and other life threatening diseases. The company's product development pipeline includes Onapristone, a type 1 anti-progestin hormone blocker that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of breast, endometrial, and others solid tumors in post-menopausal women; and advanced castration-resistant prostate cancer in men.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Arno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.