ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $11.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,110.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,879.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,687.56. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

