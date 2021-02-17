ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,302,000 after buying an additional 63,262 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,445,000 after buying an additional 50,045 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 433.5% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after buying an additional 41,136 shares during the period. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,128,000.

Shares of IWV stock traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $236.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,446. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $126.00 and a 1 year high of $238.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.59.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

