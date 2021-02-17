ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 160,537 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,000. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.4% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $52.68. 603,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,210,508. The stock has a market cap of $222.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

